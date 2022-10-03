Announcement on frontline worker "hero pay" expected Monday

Announcement on frontline worker "hero pay" expected Mondayget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- On Monday, officials will deliver news about "hero pay" for those Minnesotans who worked through the pandemic.
Last week, the Minnesota Department of Labor said it expected to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and payment timeline this week.
Monday at noon, there will be a news conference at the State Capitol with the Department of Labor's temporary commissioner.
More than one million frontline workers applied for hero pay over the summer. The state's initial estimate was that 667,000 people were eligible for hero pay, meaning they would get $750 a person.