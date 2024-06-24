Southern Minnesota authorities arrest woman after finding body in her crashed car

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. — Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating a suspicious death after finding a dead woman inside a car following a crash early Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 90 near the Highway 42 exit around 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies encountered the driver, a 32-year-old woman. She was out of the vehicle and being tended to by a passerby, according to the sheriff's office.

When checking the vehicle, deputies found a deceased 45-year-old woman in the back seat. The condition of the woman was suspicious, and "it was immediately apparent that the death was not a result of the motor vehicle accident," the sheriff's office said.

The driver was treated at a local hospital before being arrested for interference with a dead body.

She is expected to make her first court appearance on Tuesday.

The identity of the deceased woman will be released pending next-of-kin notifications.

WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged.