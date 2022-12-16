Watch CBS News
Friday is last day for MnDOT's "Name a Snowplow" contest submissions

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Friday is the last day to submit a name for the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest.

The contest is in its third year. Past winners include Betty Whiteout, Plowy McPlowFace, Ctrl Salt Delete, Snowbi Wan Kenobi and The Truck Formerly Known As Plow.

Minnesotans are encouraged to submit their creative names on MnDOT's website through midnight.

This year's contest includes some rules, including one name submission per person, name limited to 30 characters, and past winners not considered.

A public vote on favorites will be held in January. The eight names that get the most votes will then be used for snowplows in each district. 

December 16, 2022

