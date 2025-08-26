Through the decades, Fresh French Fries workers at Minnesota State Fair have built life-long friendships

The history of Fresh French Fries at the Minnesota State Fair

The history of Fresh French Fries at the Minnesota State Fair

The history of Fresh French Fries at the Minnesota State Fair

Some of the food vendors at the Minnesota State Fair have been here for decades, and so have their workers.

Fresh French Fries has two locations. Their core group at the Midway have become lifers.

Many of them have been working all 12 days of the Fair for 20 or 30 years or more.

Workers have even fallen in love during that time.

"We go through about 400,000 pounds of potatoes a year," said Dan Wozniak. "We try and do one thing and do it really, really well."

Fresh French Fries is all about potatoes, oil and salt. Simple ingredients with tasty results.

But they also might have the recipe for building life-long friendships.

"I take two weeks off, yep, to be here, every year," said Andrea Griffin. "People are constantly baffled at work."

Griffin began working at the stand as she was starting college, and she's never left. For more than 20 years now, she leaves her day job behind and comes back just to cook fries.

"Once you're in, you're here. It's kind of like a summer camp. Everyone is so excited to see each other every year. We try and make it really fun for the team, so they love being here as much as we do," said Griffin.

"I don't remember having a Labor Day weekend. I've been here since I was 8, 10 years old," said Wozniak.

Wozniak's dad opened the fair's fry stand in 1973 after seeing a similar concept in Ocean City, Maryland. Three generations now work here, but other families have had as many as eight family members on staff at any given time.

"You see them once a year for 12 days and lots of hours, but it has become a family over the years," said Wozniak.

He means that literally. Among the cooking vats, love has blossomed.

"We've even had three French fry marriages come out of the team," said Griffin.

"One of my best friends met his wife out here. My brother met his wife out here," said Wozniak.

Just another ingredient that keeps employees coming back year after year.

"It's a dynamic place. It's really unique," said Wozniak.