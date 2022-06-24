Watch CBS News
Fowles posts double-double in return, Lynx beat Mercury

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 10 rebounds in her return from an injury and Moriah Jefferson scored 21 points as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 100-88 on Thursday night.

Minnesota (5-13) has won 17 of the last 20 meetings with Phoenix, including an 84-71 victory on Tuesday.

Fowles had been sidelined for five games due to a cartilage injury in her right knee. She entered averaging 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in 12 games and was 7 of 12 from the field in 22 minutes of limited action.

Kayla McBride and Damiris Dantas each scored 15 points, and Aerial Powers had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which set a season high for points.

Jefferson scored 12 points in the first half and Dantas added 11 as Minnesota led 60-48. Three Phoenix starters reached double-digit scoring in the first half and Skylar Diggins-Smith had nine points.

Tina Charles finished with 26 points and Diana Taurasi added 23 for Phoenix (6-12). Diggins-Smith finished with 14 points and Shey Peddy added 12.

