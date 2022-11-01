Watch CBS News
Former Vikings DC Adam Zimmer, son of head coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38, family says

MINNEAPOLIS -- Adam Zimmer, who served on the Minnesota Vikings' coaching staff for nine seasons under his father Mike Zimmer, has died at the age of 38, family says.

Adam Zimmer's sister Cori announced his death on social media Tuesday.

"I can't believe I'm writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday," she wrote. "Adam, I love you so much and I will miss you every second of every day until I see you again. Please watch over us and help us be okay."

Adam Zimmer was working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season, per CBS Sports. He started his NFL career in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach for the New Orleans Saints. He joined the Vikings in 2014 when his dad was hired as head coach. Adam Zimmer served as linebackers coach until 2020, when he was promoted to co-defensive coordinator. He stayed in that role until Mike Zimmer was fired after 2021 season.

Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 09: Minnesota Vikings co-defensive coordinator Adam Zimmer stands on the sidelines in the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen / Getty Images
