Vikings trade for Lions' TE T.J. Hockenson, place Irv Smith Jr. on IR

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings made one big trade hours before the NFL trade deadline Tuesday.

According to the team, the Vikings are getting tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions - an NFC North division rival.

Minnesota sent Detroit two picks - a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024 - in exchange for Hockenson. The Vikings will also get a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024.

T.J. Hockenson #88 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball against Larry Ogunjobi #65 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Ford Field on October 17, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Hockenson, the eighth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is now in his fourth season. He's appeared in 47 games with 42 starts, recording over 2,000 yards receiving and 15 touchdowns.

So far this season, the Chariton, Iowa native has totaled 26 receptions for 395 yards, plus three touchdowns.

The completion of the trade is pending Hockenson passing a physical.

The acquisition adds a 6-foot-5, 255-pound impact player to the offense's weapons.

No other trades were announced before the trade deadline, which came at 3 p.m.

Irv Smith Jr. now on IR

The move comes after Vikings starting tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Irv Smith Jr. (credit: Getty Images)

Hours following the trade announcement, the team confirmed Smith Jr. was placed on injured reserve. He'll miss at least four games.

The 24-year-old has struggled with injuries in his short, but promising NFL career.