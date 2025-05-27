Watch CBS News
Timberwolves

A former North Stars player nearly gave Wolves a shot in final moments of loss to Thunder

By
Mike Max
Mike Max
Sports Anchor
Mike Max is sports director at WCCO-TV. Mike returned to WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor in April 2005, having joined WCCO Radio in 1998.
Read Full Bio
Mike Max

/ CBS Minnesota

Some residents return to rubble as Minnesota wildfire evacuations end, and more headlines
Some residents return to rubble as Minnesota wildfire evacuations end, and more headlines 02:42

If you didn't watch closely Monday night, you may not have noticed that a former North Stars player gave the Timberwolves a bit of hope at the end of the game against the Thunder. 

Following a missed free throw from Wolves' Anthony Edwards, Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heaved the ball to the other side of the court with just a couple of seconds left on the clock.

With less than a second left, the former hockey player Brian Lawton — a huge Wolves fan — caught the pass. Without that catch, the game could have possibly ended there, but Lawton's quick thinking gave Minnesota the ball back with .3 seconds left on the clock. 

Gilgeous-Alexander was seen in videos appearing to give credit for the savvy move by saying "smart" to Lawton. 

Despite the effort, the Wolves — trailing 128-126 — ended up not being able to score and lost Game 4. They are now one loss away from being eliminated from the Western Conference finals.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Minnesota Timberwolves - Game Four
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder is interviewed after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 26, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Getty Images
Mike Max

Mike Max is sports director at WCCO-TV. Mike returned to WCCO-TV as a sports reporter and anchor in April 2005, having joined WCCO Radio in 1998.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.