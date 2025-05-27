A former North Stars player nearly gave Wolves a shot in final moments of loss to Thunder

Some residents return to rubble as Minnesota wildfire evacuations end, and more headlines

Some residents return to rubble as Minnesota wildfire evacuations end, and more headlines

Some residents return to rubble as Minnesota wildfire evacuations end, and more headlines

If you didn't watch closely Monday night, you may not have noticed that a former North Stars player gave the Timberwolves a bit of hope at the end of the game against the Thunder.

Following a missed free throw from Wolves' Anthony Edwards, Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heaved the ball to the other side of the court with just a couple of seconds left on the clock.

With less than a second left, the former hockey player Brian Lawton — a huge Wolves fan — caught the pass. Without that catch, the game could have possibly ended there, but Lawton's quick thinking gave Minnesota the ball back with .3 seconds left on the clock.

Gilgeous-Alexander was seen in videos appearing to give credit for the savvy move by saying "smart" to Lawton.

Despite the effort, the Wolves — trailing 128-126 — ended up not being able to score and lost Game 4. They are now one loss away from being eliminated from the Western Conference finals.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder is interviewed after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Four of the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 26, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Getty Images