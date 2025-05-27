A former North Stars player nearly gave Wolves a shot in final moments of loss to Thunder
If you didn't watch closely Monday night, you may not have noticed that a former North Stars player gave the Timberwolves a bit of hope at the end of the game against the Thunder.
Following a missed free throw from Wolves' Anthony Edwards, Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander heaved the ball to the other side of the court with just a couple of seconds left on the clock.
With less than a second left, the former hockey player Brian Lawton — a huge Wolves fan — caught the pass. Without that catch, the game could have possibly ended there, but Lawton's quick thinking gave Minnesota the ball back with .3 seconds left on the clock.
Gilgeous-Alexander was seen in videos appearing to give credit for the savvy move by saying "smart" to Lawton.
Despite the effort, the Wolves — trailing 128-126 — ended up not being able to score and lost Game 4. They are now one loss away from being eliminated from the Western Conference finals.