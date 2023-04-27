Watch CBS News
Former Burnett County ADA Daniel Steffen convicted for recording sexual encounters without consent

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

BALSAM LAKE, Wis. -- A former western Wisconsin assistant district attorney was convicted Thursday for recording sexual encounters without consent.

Former Burnett County Assistant District Attorney Daniel Steffen was convicted of three counts of representations depicting nudity, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Steffen allegedly created recordings of himself engaging in sexual activity with two separate people at his home in 2018. The recordings were made without the victims' knowledge or consent, the complaint says.

One of the victims had been facing charges from the Burnett County District Attorney's Office at the time of the recording.

Steffen's sentencing is scheduled for May 1.

