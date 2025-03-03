ABOUT

This March, WCCO-TV is honored to partner with Merrick Community Services for the Fill That Truck Food Drive. This critical campaign raises donations and shines a spotlight on the pressing issue of food insecurity in our neighborhoods.

Merrick Community Services is a non-profit organization that has been providing hope and support to residents on Saint Paul's East Side since 1908. Families from all backgrounds can visit Merrick to pick up groceries and learn about housing and employment resources. Their food shelf currently serves 80-100 families 4 days per week.

For this year's food drive, there's a special emphasis on the importance of donating culturally specific food items to ensure all families have access to the foods they know and love.

We need your help! From now until April 6, you can donate online or drop off food at Merrick.

FOOD DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

Merrick Community Services will be collecting non-perishable food items from March 1 to April 6. You can drop off your items at Merrick's offices or Mississippi Market Natural Foods Co-op.

Merrick Community Services:

1669 Arcade Street North, Door 3, St. Paul, MN 55106

(651) 287-2088

Office Hours:

Monday – Thursday 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Friday CLOSED

Mississippi Market Natural Foods Co-op:

622 Selby Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104

(651) 310-9499

Hours:

Monday – Sunday 7:30 a.m.-9:00 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the food drive or offer financial support.

If you have any additional questions, feel free to contact WCCO Community Relations Manager, Korinne Dennis at korinne.dennis@cbs.com.

FOOD NEEDS

Shopping List

Families from all backgrounds can visit Merrick to pick up groceries and learn about housing and employment resources. This is where we need your help!

Why Culturally Specific Items Matter: Merrick serves a diverse community, and many families rely on culturally familiar food staples to nourish themselves and their loved ones. These include items like:

· Canola oil, Rice vinegar, or any other cooking oils

· Dried chilies, Cajun seasonings

· Cooking Sauces- Tamari, Oyster Sauce

· Canned Mackerel, Chicken, Smoked Squid or other fishes

· Canned Bamboo tips, Apple Brand Sweet Rice, Rice Noodles

The need for these items is greater than ever. Your donations will help provide the resources that ensure every family feels supported and respected, no matter their background.