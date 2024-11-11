Some people want fluoride from water systems. Here's what it does.

Why fluoride is added to water systems and why some want to get rid of it

MINNEAPOLIS — Brushing your teeth when you start and end the day keeps them healthy. In between those times, drinking a glass of tap water, especially in Minnesota, can do the same.

Fluoride is a mineral naturally found in fresh and salt water, but in much of the U.S., a tiny amount more is added at water treatment plants to help prevent tooth decay. Every day, bacteria in our mouths create acid which removes minerals from a tooth's enamel. Fluoride replaces those minerals, making teeth more resistant to the acid and, in turn, decay.

The CDC considers it one of the 10 great public health interventions of the 20th century, leading to a dramatic decline in cavities after 1945 when community fluoridation started.

Minnesota has a law mandating that community water systems be treated with fluoride. As of 2022, the CDC reports there are 4,491,474 people in the state served by a community water system. Of that number, 98.9% are receiving fluoridated water.

In Wisconsin, where each municipality decides whether to add fluoride, that number is 84%. It's significantly lower in other states like Utah (43%), Montana (32.8%) and New Jersey (16.2%). Across the entire country, 63% of the total population receives fluoridated water.

"The Department of Health says that we have to add at least 0.5 parts per million (ppm) and not more than 0.9 ppm, so we target 0.7 ppm," Justine Roe, water quality supervisor at St. Paul Regional Water Services, said.

That target, 0.7 ppm, is the equivalent of three drops of water in a 55-gallon barrel.

At the Fredrick Miller Spring in Eden Prairie, cars line up to load up on fresh spring water. They use it for drinking, cooking, watering plants and more. The water from the spring is tested regularly, but it's not treated with anything, including fluoride. That is partly why some users visit the spring — due to health concerns related to fluoride.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is expected to have a spot in the Trump administration, feels fluoride can lead to a slew of health problems, outlining his claims on X. He wants fluoride removed from community water systems.

Earlier this year, a federal study determined "with moderate confidence" that there is a link between higher levels of fluoride exposure and lower IQ in kids.

It was based on findings from other countries, such as China, India and Mexico, where some pregnant women, children and infants received fluoride levels that were twice the recommended limit for drinking water.

According to CBS News, the American Academy of Pediatrics has questioned the validity of the report, saying other reviews have come to different conclusions about fluoride's risks and benefits. The AAP is among the expert groups that continue to recommend using fluoride toothpaste, in combination with fluoridated water, to protect teeth from cavities.

Even if the Trump administration recommends removing fluoride, state and local governments get the final say.

Fluoride is often an ingredient in toothpaste and mouthwash.