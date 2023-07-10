Florida woman accused of driving 100+ mph in southern Minnesota with infant in backseat

STEELE COUNTY, Minn. -- Public safety officials say a "potential tragedy" was avoided after a motorist was caught reaching speeds of nearly 110 mph in southern Minnesota.

According to the court documents, a 25-year-old woman from Florida was pulled over by a Steele County deputy shortly after 2 a.m. on Thursday. She was allegedly caught driving 109 mph on Interstate 35, where the speed limit is 70 mph.

There was an infant in the backseat.

Stay safe. Extra speed enforcement is on MN roads. #DriveSmart pic.twitter.com/Ws75t0vedk — MN Traffic Safety (@MnDPS_OTS) July 10, 2023

Court documents show she was cited with one misdemeanor count of speeding.