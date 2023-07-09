Watch CBS News
1 killed, 1 critically injured after crash in Robbinsdale; driver arrested

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. -- One person is dead, another is critically injured and a third is in custody after a crash in Robbinsdale Saturday night. 

The city's police department said around 8:15 p.m., an officer saw a speeding driver and tried to stop them. As the officer activated their lights, the driver sped away and the officer ended the pursuit, police said.

1030a-robbinsdale-crash-wcco3oaf.jpg
The fleeing driver hit collided with another vehicle near Orchard and 36th avenues.

The driver of the suspect vehicle is expected to survive his injuries, but the driver of the other vehicle died and the passenger is in critical condition, police said.

The suspect will be transported from North Memorial Health Hospital to the Hennepin County jail on probable cause criminal vehicular operation, according to police.

First published on July 9, 2023 / 8:25 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

