WATCH: Flood warning in Duluth as sewer overflows

DULUTH, Minn. — A flood warning is in effect for Duluth through Sunday evening.

In addition to the National Weather Service's warning, the city is asking residents to stay away from standing and moving water, as well as any dislodged manhole covers.

WCCO

The city said a sanitary sewer overflow occurred at 22nd Avenue East. There were reports of roads flooding near the Target off of Miller Trunk Highway, and Chester Creek was "running high" near the Armory Arts and Music Center.

The flood warning is in effect through 7 p.m. Sunday. As of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, between 1 and 5 inches of rain had fallen in parts of Duluth, with 0.5 to 2 more inches possible, the NWS said.