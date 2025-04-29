Rising flood worries in Minnesota sparking questions about insurance coverage

Rise in extreme rain events is adding concerns about flood insurance

Springtime in Minnesota typically means melting snowpack and eyes on flood-prone rivers. But a rise in extreme rain events is adding to concerns.

It is raising questions about insurance coverage.

Heavy rain events are becoming more frequent and intense in Minnesota due to worsening droughts and flooding as a result of climate change.

"We're having a change in these weather patterns where we have these really extended dry stretches, which is not good for the ground, and then turning over into these really big bursts of heavy rain because warm air is holding more moisture," said Joseph Dames, WCCO NEXT Weather Meteorologist.

We witnessed catastrophic flooding from extreme rain across Minnesota in June 2024.

Areas affected included Mankato, Waterville and Northfield in Southern Minnesota, and Duluth in the north.

Approximately half of flood damage now occurs outside mapped flood zones, according to the Minnesota DNR.

After devastating storms, homeowners face a serious problem beyond drying out — paying for the cleanup.

"Flood insurance isn't included in the standard homeowner's insurance policies, and most Americans don't know that," said Bankrate Insurance Analyst Kathleen Howley.

Howley says homeowners can buy add-ons for additional protection on items like water backup & sump pump failure.

To get protection from major flooding, a separate policy is needed. Most get it through the National Flood Insurance Program run by FEMA.

The national average annual cost for one of those policies was $870 in 2024.

Private flood policies are also available.

Experts in insurance and weather are calling on all homeowners to consider flood insurance because they believe it's going to be a continued issue.

Bankrate has more on how homeowners can assess their area's flood risk and protect themselves financially here.