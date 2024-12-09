Fleeing driver in Twin Cities crashed into parked vehicle, killing occupant, patrol says

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is in custody and a bystander is dead following a pursuit in the Twin Cities late Sunday evening.

According to the patrol, a trooper stopped a motorist for speeding just after 11:15 p.m. near Interstate 94 and Marion Street in St. Paul. However, after coming to a brief stop, the driver sped off, with troopers in pursuit.

The ground pursuit was discontinued, but a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter was later able to locate and follow the suspect vehicle.

As the helicopter monitored overhead, the patrol says the suspect crashed into a parked car in a parking lot, fatally injuring the occupant inside.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man from Minneapolis, fled on foot. Authorities say they used a Taser on the man before arresting him and booking him into the Ramsey County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

