Fireworks fly hours before the first day of classes at the University of Minnesota

People sent running after fireworks erupted in Dinkytown

People sent running after fireworks erupted in Dinkytown

People sent running after fireworks erupted in Dinkytown

Minneapolis Police responded to reports of damage to property Sunday night, only to find more than 500 people on foot and in cars, not far from the University of Minnesota.

Officers quickly set up a traffic control plan and other agencies rushed in to help disperse the massive crowd. Officials say the large groups of people and vehicles were dispersed from the area without further incident.

Social media video shows people running, screaming and hopping over a fence as a firework is seen exploding near people outside Frank and Andrea Pizza in Dinkytown, Minnesota.

"Frustrating because I feel like it's been happening quite a bit," said U of M senior Elliana Jouppi.

Jouppi said she's seen firsthand recklessness and risk increase in the area.

"A lot of us respect this University and really care about it," she said. "Don't think it's campus students, random people coming here to cause trouble."

This is not the first time fireworks flew near campus. Last summer—mayhem on the July 4th rattled this same area. Prosecutors charged 20 people with serious felonies for allegedly shooting fireworks at people, cars and police officers in Dinkytown.

Not long after, the U of M Dept. of Public Safety took action transforming the former Kitty Cat Klub into a safety hub.

Yet, Jouppi says the problems persist.

"I think there should be heavier police presence more enforcement," she added.

University police did not respond to our request for an interview.