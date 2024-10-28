With colder temperatures on the horizon, here are some tips to make sure your fireplace is ready for the winter

Tips to make sure your fireplace is safe for use this winter

MINNEAPOLIS — For many Minnesotans and Wisconsinites, it's about time to fire up the fireplace.

Dave Odde is fond of fireplaces. When he and his wife renovated their St. Anthony home, he made sure to add a wood-burning fireplace.

"Family likes to be around when we have a fire," he said. "So we are all gathered here, reading, watching movies and stuff, just gives you a good warm feeling. Goes from house to home when you have that."

Odde wants to make sure he protects that house.

"My wife volunteers for the American Red Cross and she goes out to help people who've had fires and lost their houses," Odde said. "It's just terrible, so be proactive and avoid that if possible."

He is proactive, getting the outside of his chimney inspected every year and the inside thoroughly swept by Nick Arredondo and his son.

Arredondo owns Nick's Chimney Service. They have four teams out Monday after a late-season start.

"If you believe what Chris Shaffer says, it's gonna get cold eventually. And everybody's gotta start preparing for this cause you want to have a fire but you gotta have a fire that's safe," Arredondo said.

The latest state data shows in 2022 there were 190 chimney fires in Minnesota. Arredondo recommends cleaning yearly or every other year.

Arredondo says there are a couple of things to look out for that might mean there is a hazard in your fireplace. Number one is if it starts to smell, even when there's not a fire and if the smoke goes out into the room.

A little maintenance can leave a lot of room for tradition.

"It makes winter something to look forward to in Minnesota," Odde said.

Arredondo says with the extra dry fall weather, it's especially important to have a secure chimney cover so embers don't hit the grass.

He also says its important to use hardwood for firewood like oak and to avoid pine.