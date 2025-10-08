Firefighters and DNR respond to wildfire near George Manitou Crosby State Park

Firefighters and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are responded to a wildfire in a remote area of northern Minnesota, officials said on Wednesday.

According to officials, firefighters detected smoke near the Caribou River close to the George Manitou Crosby State Park. The area is roughly 10 miles southwest of Tofte.

The initial estimate in size is 30 acres.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Superior National Forest are responding to the Crosby fire. Officials are asking for the public to avoid the area for their safety and the safety of fire personnel.

Northern Minnesota has seen several large wildfires this summer. The Camp House Fire and Jenkins Creek Fire both started in May and took weeks to get under control. The fires destroyed over 28 thousand acres combined.

Early last month, a 27-year-old was charged with a misdemeanor for leaving a campfire unattended, which started the Camp House Fire.