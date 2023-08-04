Summer of Smoke: The Minnesotans helping keep Canada's wildfires at bay

BRAINERD, Minn. – Dozens of Minnesotans are heading to Canada to help contain the historic wildfire season, which of course is also affecting Minnesotans.

Canada cannot do this alone – no country can. More than 5,000 wildfires raging in three months, a combined 30 million acres burned. That's more than half the size of Minnesota.

WCCO News spent several days in Canada, getting access to the hub of firefighting operations in Winnipeg, and a storm prediction center forecasting smoke clouds.

Several Minnesotans just came back from two weeks on the front lines. Darren Bundy, Lori Barrow and Steve Sovinski are forresters with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

"We started anywhere between 6:30 and 7 in the morning and I don't think I went to bed in the tent until [11:30 p.m.] most nights. So long days, 16-hour days," Bundy said.

"I've never seen anything with that much momentum, and knowing that I was working alongside my colleagues in a newer-ish place definitely got my adrenaline up, definitely made us keep our head on a swivel and look out for one another," Barrow said.

"The main reason why we're there is, you know, that area, they're under distress. They need some help, so you're there to help our fellow neighbors to the north," Sovinski said.

They were dropped by aircraft into Grand Rapids, Manitoba. That's almost five hours north of Winnipeg. The crew shared pictures and videos of an out-of-control inferno with a footprint that's grown to twice the size of Minneapolis.

After more than a month, they finally stopped it from spreading out of control.

Another crew, in Ontario, gave us a pilot's view from inside one of four Minnesota AT-802 water bomber aircraft. They each skim and drop about 800 gallons of water per pass.

"So they use aircraft to help slow the rate of spread and try to keep the fire as small as possible," Sovinski said. "This one was making some big runs everyday whenever the weather was warm and dry. And the boots on the ground are actually what put the fire out."

"I'm not a helicopter crew member or a helicopter manager, so that was, yeah, pretty new for me," Bundy said.

"We feel, I think I do personally feel a sense of responsibility and ownership to do my smallest part, even if that's just putting out a little bit of the line," Barrow said.

A third DNR crew is now on the way to Manitoba this week. This is all part of what's called the Great Lakes Compact, a prior agreement between the Great Lakes States – like Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan – and Ontario and Manitoba on the other side.

Across the country, though, Americans from all 50 states are lending their hands. It's not just states lending hands, it's the federal government as well.

More than 2,100 U.S. firefighters are deployed to Canada, which is the largest American delegation ever.

"I think a lot of it's manpower. We are bringing in some of our…incident management teams. We have smokejumpers in British Columbia," said David Lee, the United States' liaison to Canada. "They generally work in the most rugged terrain and some of the more intense portions of the fires.

The Americans and the Canadians aren't alone. Also pitching in are crews from a dozen other countries, including Mexico, South Africa, Korea and Brazil.

"Wildfires don't see political boundaries. It will keep coming, so we got to keep working with one another," Barrow said.

"You take a sense of pride in it. Go put your nose to the grindstone and get after it and just help out those people who are in need," Bundy said.

A sense of pride shared back home. We're all in this together.

For years, Canada has reciprocated firefighters and resources to battle wildfires, both in Minnesota and out west.

In 2021, 600 Canadians came to battle intense wildfires in the U.S.