Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Fire damages residence hall room at University of Northwestern

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 8, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Feb. 8, 2023 01:50

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a fire at a metro university damaged a residence hall Tuesday night.

The Roseville Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the University of Northwestern residence hall on Eagle Drive.

Crews searched the building and discovered a fire burning on a third-floor kitchenette. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, keeping the fire contained to one unit.

The fire department says no one was injured, but a resident room and an adjacent hallway sustained fire and smoke damage.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on February 8, 2023 / 3:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.