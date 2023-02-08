Fire damages residence hall room at University of Northwestern
ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Officials are investigating after a fire at a metro university damaged a residence hall Tuesday night.
The Roseville Fire Department says firefighters were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. to the University of Northwestern residence hall on Eagle Drive.
Crews searched the building and discovered a fire burning on a third-floor kitchenette. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, keeping the fire contained to one unit.
The fire department says no one was injured, but a resident room and an adjacent hallway sustained fire and smoke damage.
