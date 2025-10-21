Fight in south Minneapolis alley ends in shooting, police say

Police say a man shot during a fight in a south Minneapolis alley Monday evening may not survive his injuries.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, two men were arguing in an alley on the 1800 block of First Avenue South. The argument turned physical and then one man shot the other, police said.

The injured man ran to 18th Street East and Nicollet Avenue and called police. When officers arrived around 7:15 p.m., they found him with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

The shooter left before police arrived and has not been found, the department said. The shooting is under investigation.