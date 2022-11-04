Fifth person pleads guilty in $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud case

What could’ve been done to stop Feeding our Future fraud?

MINNEAPOLIS -- A fifth person pleaded guilty Friday to her involvement in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Court documents say Anab Artan Awad, 52, admitted she knowingly participated in a fraudulent scheme to obtain and misappropriate millions of dollars in the Federal Child Nutrition Program.

Awad falsified invoices and meal count records with inflated figures so she would receive funds that substantially exceeded the amounts of food she purchased or served to children, according to her guilty plea.

Awad fraudulently claimed over $11 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds.

In all, prosecutors say $250 million meant to feed hungry children went to enrich people involved in the fraud. In total, over 50 people have been charged in connection.

Awad also pleaded for her involvement in a separate fraud scheme involving Medicaid.