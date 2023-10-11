Fernando Carbajal​ sentenced to 1 year in prison after chasing officer in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. -- A man who was shot by a Goodhue County deputy in Red Wing nearly a year ago has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Fernando Carbajal pleaded guilty in August to third-degree assault for chasing an officer after he crashed his SUV into a utility pole at a high rate of speed.

Carbajal was given a stayed sentence of five years, meaning if he follows conditions imposed by the court during his five-year probation, he won't serve the prison sentence.

On the afternoon of Nov. 22, Carbajal, who was "suicidal," according to charges, started chasing Investigator Steve Sutton-Brown, who tried to retreat and deploy his Taser. However, the Taser did not work and Carbajal continued to chase him, according to charging documents. Then Sutton-Brown fired three rounds, hitting Carbajal.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office reviewed the case and determined that Sutton-Brown's use of deadly force was justified as it was necessary to protect him from apparent death or great bodily harm.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.