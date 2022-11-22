Developing: Suspect and deputy injured after shooting in Red Wing, investigation underway

Developing: Suspect and deputy injured after shooting in Red Wing, investigation underwayget the free app
RED WING, Minn. -- An investigation is underway after a shooting incident in Red Wing Tuesday.
According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, a suspect is in the hospital in unknown condition and a deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The Red Wing Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are leading the investigation.
Details are limited. WCCO is looking into this story, so check back as more information becomes available.
