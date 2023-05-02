No charges for deputy who shot Fernando Carbajal in Red Wing

RED WING, Minn. -- The Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy who shot a 24-year-old man in November will not be charged, investigators determined on Tuesday.

Fernando Carbajal is charged with assaulting Investigator Steve Sutton-Brown on Nov. 22 in Red Wing after he crashed a white SUV into a utility pole. He faces three counts of assault, including physically assaulting a peace officer.

Sutton-Brown was taking part in a training nearby when he arrived at the scene. He wasn't wearing his standard uniform, but had a sweatshirt on that identified him as a member of the sheriff's office and had his gear with him, including a baton and Taser.

Carbajal, who was "suicidal" according to charges, allegedly started chasing Sutton-Brown, who tried to retreat and deploy his Taser. However, the Taser did not work and Carbajal continued to chase him, according to charging documents. Then Sutton-Brown fired three rounds, hitting Carbajal.

Carbajal was treated and released from the hospital a day after the shooting. Sutton-Brown had a broken foot.

The Stearns County Attorney's Office reviewed the case and determined that Sutton-Brown's use of deadly force was justified as it was necessary to protect him from apparent death or great bodily harm. He has been cleared to return to duty.

Carbajal is due in court on May 17.

Mental Health Resources: Crisis services are available around the clock if you or someone you care about is having a mental health crisis. Call **CRISIS (**274747) from a cell phone to talk to a team of professionals who can help you. Text "MN" to 741741. More info here.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota also recommends people search for a provider at Fast-Tracker, a healthcare resource developed by the Minnesota Mental Health Community Foundation. This site also offers information on how to reach suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. More on finding the right therapists here.