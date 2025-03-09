Funeral to be held Monday for St. Paul officer Felicia Reilly, nearly 10 years after on-duty attack

The community will gather on Monday to honor the life of a St. Paul police officer who died nearly 15 years after sustaining injuries in the line of duty.

Felicia Reilly died on March 1 at the age of 67, according to her obituary.

A man attacked Felicia Reilly in 2010 while she was responding to a 911 call. He kicked her in the head repeatedly, causing her to suffer from a traumatic brain injury. Her son, Ben Reilly, says she never recovered.

Felicia Reilly's visitation starts at 9 a.m. at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in St. Paul, with her funeral following at 11 a.m.

Among those expected to attend Felicia Reilly's funeral are Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and his wife, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson.

Felicia Reilly St. Paul Police Department

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry and Mayor Melvin Carter will also speak at the service.

As a result of the funeral, some streets surrounding the church will be closed temporarily on Monday.

Following the funeral service, a procession will lead Felicia Reilly to Roselawn Cemetery. The public is invited to line the five miles of Larpentuer Avenue between the cemetery and Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church.

For the procession, police say major intersections that have a traffic light will be closed, including Parkway, Edgerton, Jackson, Rice, Dale and both off-ramps at Interstate 35 East and Larpentuer.

Felicia Reilly is the first woman to die after sustaining injuries in the line of duty at the St. Paul Police Department.

The man who attacked Felicia Reilly was convicted of assault and served an eight-and-a-half-year sentence. Ben Reilly says his mother forgave the man, and he has as well.