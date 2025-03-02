Family remembers St. Paul officer who died after attack in the line of duty

An attack on a police officer more than a decade ago changed a family forever.

The St. Paul Police Department Retirement Association says Officer Felicia Reilly is the first woman to die after sustaining injuries in the line of duty at the department.

Reilly's son, Ben, says she dreamed of being a police officer her whole life.

"She really loved serving the people of St. Paul and St. Paul was the city she loved," Ben said. "She wanted to be a St. Paul cop."

In 2010, a man attacked Reilly while she was responding to a 911 call, kicking her in the head repeatedly.

She suffered a traumatic brain injury. Ben says she never recovered.

"We lost our mom that day," he said. "If you ask my dad, her end of watch was March 24, 2010. She never came home from that call."

Ben says his mother didn't live a normal life after that.

She died Saturday at the age of 67.

"She was very much a family person and she was no longer able to play with her grandchildren after the injury," Ben said. "She had a chronic headache all the time. She had quadruple vision, double vision in both eyes. Toward the end, she started to hallucinate."

The Saint Paul Police Department wrote in a Facebook post, "Those who knew Felicia remember her as compassionate, devoted and an inspiration to many. Felicia was a hero and she will be profoundly missed."

A spokesperson says SPPD is in talks with the Reilly family and state officials about giving Reilly a police funeral with full honors.

"We do consider her injury to be a line of duty death," Ben said. "We just want the city to recognize her sacrifice."

Reilly joined the police academy when she was 39 and already a mother of five.

"She used to practice with us kids climbing fences, jumping walls, handcuff takedowns," Ben said. "She always had a really big smile on her face."

He says his mother loved God and he believes she's in a better place now.

The man who attacked Reilly was convicted of assault and served an eight and a half year sentence.

Ben Reilly says his mother forgave the man and he has as well.