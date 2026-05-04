Minnesota commission grants pardon to Twin Cities man aiming to avoid deportation

The Minnesota Board of Pardons says it has granted a pardon to a Twin Cities man in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement who is scheduled to be deported on Tuesday.

Laotian refugee At "Ricky" Chandee was convicted of second-degree assault over 30 years ago when he was 18. He was detained by ICE agents during Operation Metro Surge in January because of the case.

After serving his sentence and paying restitution, Chandee has had zero run-ins with law enforcement.

Chandee's family, with the help of his team of attorneys, filed to have his conviction pardoned in hopes that it would lead to his release from ICE custody. The Minnesota Clemency Review Commission reviewed his case during a hearing on Friday and voted 6-0 in favor of recommending that the Board of Pardons grant him a pardon.

The Board of Pardons, which consists of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Supreme Court Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, unanimously granted the request during an emergency meeting on Monday morning.

Walz convened the meeting because the board's next regular session wasn't scheduled until June.

"The federal government says they're targeting the 'worst of the worst,' but instead they're tearing a father and public servant away from his family over a mistake from more than 30 years ago," Walz said in a written statement. "This is not about public safety; it's a campaign of retribution that uses heavy-handed tactics to target people who have already paid their debt and built their lives here in Minnesota."

State officials said in a news release that the federal government's legal basis for his deportation may be removed with the pardon now granted.

NOTE: The attached video aired before Monday's emergency meeting.