Search for missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury continues into Saturday

WINONA, Minn. -- The search for a missing Minnesota mother continued into Saturday in southeastern Minnesota.

Winona police say 1,800 people came to search for Madeline Kingsbury on Friday; the 26-year-old mother has not been seen since March 31, after she dropped her kids off at daycare.

Police say they covered a large area, but organized an additional mass search to walk through rough terrain for Saturday.

Officials have called Kingsbury's disappearance "involuntary" and "suspicious." She has had no contact with her family since March 31. The family of Kingsbury's children told police he left their house in a blue minivan soon after the dropoff, and when he came back, she was gone.

Madeline Kingsbury Winona Police

Police are asking anyone along the Highway 43 corridor in Winona and Fillmore counties to "check their properties, including any video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras, etc. for any signs of the van passing through or stopping" between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 1.

Winona Police

Kingsbury stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Kingsbury's family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads them to her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 507-457-6288, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers online.