South Minneapolis shooting leaves man dead

Fourth of July weekend festivities underway in Twin Cities, and more headlines

A man is dead after a shooting in south Minneapolis late Friday night, police said.

Firefighters first tended to the man, who was found unconscious with a gunshot wound on the 2700 block of Bloomington Avenue around 11:20 p.m., the Minneapolis Police Department said.

The man, who was in his 20s, was taken to a hospital, where he died. He has not been identified publicly.

"Someone knows what happened to this man," Police Chief Brian O'Hara said. "We need anyone with information, no matter how minor it may seem, to share that information with us."

Police said multiple shots were fired, based on evidence at the scene. The department is investigating.

Across the river in St. Paul, three people were hurt in two separate shootings overnight.