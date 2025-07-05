2 hurt when dozens of shots are fired at party in St. Paul, police say

More than 30 shots were fired at a party in St. Paul, Minnesota, overnight, leaving two men hospitalized with injuries, police said.

The St. Paul Police Department said its officers responded to Regions Hospital just after midnight on Saturday after two men showed up there with gunshot wounds. Both were conscious and breathing and should survive.

Police learned the shooting occurred at a party at Central Avenue and Avon Street. Officers interviewed witnesses and are working to learn who fired shots and why. No arrests have been made.

Regions Hospital was briefly locked down due to "the amount of people arriving related to this incident," police said, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

Police said another victim from an unrelated shooting showed up at Regions Hospital around the same time. He was shot on the 800 block of Euclid Street around 11:30 p.m. Friday and his injuries are not life-threatening. The shooting is being investigated.