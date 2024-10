NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast for Saturday, October 12, 2024

BROOKLYN PARK — Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating after a man died from a gunshot overnight.

The shooting took place around 4:30 Saturday morning near the 7900 block of Lee Ave North. Police responded to shooting call. When they arrived they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police started life-saving measures, but ultimately the man died at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting.