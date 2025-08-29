Motorcyclist killed in crash near Minnesota State Fairgrounds

A 27-year-old man from Coon Rapids, Minnesota, was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday night just a few blocks north of the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened at about 10:21 p.m. near the intersection of Snelling and Garden avenues in Falcon Heights.

The motorcycle, headed northbound on Snelling, collided with a southbound SUV that had turned east onto Garden.

The motorcyclist's passenger, a 25-year-old Scandia woman, survived the crash with non-life threatening injuries, the state patrol said. Neither were wearing helmets.

The driver of the SUV, a 28-year-old Roseville woman, wasn't hurt.

The state patrol said it's unclear at this point if alcohol played in a role in the crash, though the SUV's driver was not under the influence.