Driver in fiery Hiawatha crash that killed Cole Thompson gets 48-month sentence

MINNEAPOLIS — A 19-year-old woman learned her sentence Friday for a fiery Minneapolis crash that killed a man one day before his birthday last spring.

Mackenzie Lene pleaded guilty in December to one count of criminal vehicular homicide and one count of criminal vehicular operation for the March 31 crash that killed 20-year-old Cole Thompson. On Friday, a judge sentenced her to 48 months, of which 32 will be served in prison and 16 on supervised release.

Mackenzie Lene WCCO

The crash happened on Hiawatha Avenue near 41st Street East. Responding officers found a vehicle on fire. Thompson and another passenger were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where Thompson died. The other man suffered third-degree burns, a concussion and broken ribs.

According to charges, the driver — later identified as Lene — and another person fled the crash. According to investigators, Thompson and a friend were drinking at a party and decided not to drink and drive and instead got into Lene's car. A witness said Lene was driving fast and aggressively before the crash.

Victims' families give impact statements

At the sentencing, family members of Thompson spoke about the impact of losing their loved one.

"Since Cole was killed, my life has completely changed," Thompson's younger brother Dylan said. "My family will never be the same. Our house is so quiet now."

Amy Lorenzen, Thompson's mother, said she was "pleading for justice for my son."

"[Lene] abandoned them in a burning car. She left them there dying without calling for help," Lorenzen said. "She had the opportunity to show a shred of humanity, to take responsibility in the moment, to call 911 and possibly save my son's life. But she chose to run."

Kristopher Thompson, Cole's father, asked the judge to give Lene a year in prison and more than 1,200 hours of community service.

"Before another life is lost, maimed or permanently changed by the sheer lack of consideration by this woman, please finally hold her accountable for her actions," he said.

The father of the surviving victim said when he told his son about Cole Thompson's death, he wrote a note that said, "I tried to help him."

"At least someone tried to help Cole that night," the man's father said. "It certainly was not the defendant."