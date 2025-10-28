1 killed in crash on I-94 in Afton

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 94 in the eastern Twin Cities Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just west of Manning Avenue in Afton, Minnesota, on the eastbound side of the highway, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

A 1987 Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Corolla "made contact," the patrol said, before the Corvette spun out, went into the ditch and rolled. The Corolla also ended up in the ditch.

Both people in the Corvette were taken to Regions Hospital. The passenger — an 83-year-old man from Downing, Wisconsin — died there. The 76-year-old man who was driving suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Corolla, a 30-year-old from North St. Paul, Minnesota, was not hurt.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.