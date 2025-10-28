Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

1 killed in crash on I-94 in Afton

By
Anthony Bettin
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.
Read Full Bio
Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 94 in the eastern Twin Cities Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just west of Manning Avenue in Afton, Minnesota, on the eastbound side of the highway, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

A 1987 Chevrolet Corvette and a Toyota Corolla "made contact," the patrol said, before the Corvette spun out, went into the ditch and rolled. The Corolla also ended up in the ditch.

Both people in the Corvette were taken to Regions Hospital. The passenger — an 83-year-old man from Downing, Wisconsin — died there. The 76-year-old man who was driving suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Corolla, a 30-year-old from North St. Paul, Minnesota, was not hurt.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue