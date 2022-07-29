Watch CBS News
Farmers struggle to grow tomatoes, peppers, amid drought conditions

By Jonah Kaplan

/ CBS Minnesota

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Amid drought conditions in Minnesota, it's it's the above-ground vegetables that are suffering the most.

Tomatoes and peppers are having a tough time keeping in moisture. That's why farmers markets, like the Signal Hill's market in West St. Paul, are filled with root vegetables like zucchinis, cucumbers, carrots, and beans.

Farmers say they're feeling the drought's impact on their farmers.

"Like this year with the dry season, peppers are very hard to come up, they're not as big as they used to be," said Tou Lyfoung. "They're kind of small, and peppers are growing kind of slow."

