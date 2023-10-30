Farmers race to pick remaining apples before they freeze

FARMINGTON, Minn. — Goodbye fall, hello winter. Warm coats and hot cider were on tap for families this weekend as they enjoyed fall activities.

Sunday was the last day of apple picking at Brand Farms in Farmington. The picking crew rushed to get all of the remaining apples off the trees before they freeze.

"Today is my deadline. The weather forecast tonight is in the low 20's and the apples out here will be frozen by morning and rendered useless after that," farmer Aaron Brand said.

Brand said the remaining apples will be kept and packed around Christmas to be given to local schools. He said the colder temperatures Sunday made for lighter crowds at the farm.

"We've been wanting to do this and it's probably the last nice weekend before it gets too cold so we were hoping to see some pumpkins, apples," said Nick Matko who is from Lakeville.

His family bundled up for the weather, and took some memorable photos they hope to use on their Christmas card.

"It's a beautiful day to be outside with the family, but we know the cold is coming soon, so we're enjoying it," Shannon Matko said.

Brand said it's been a successful harvest this year, despite a rollercoaster of temperature swings and rain this fall which tested the crops.

"The benefits of everything is seeing the families come out here, seeing the fun they're having, the memories they are creating as a family," he said.

While the apple picking and hayrides have come to an end at Brand Farms, their online store is still open if you are looking for some local fall treats and eats.