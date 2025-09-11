Farm Aid concert could be forced to move or cancel if U of M strike isn't resolved, organizers say

An annual festival that raises money for farmers across the country is slated to come to the University of Minnesota next week, but organizers now say the event is in jeopardy if the university's administration and striking workers cannot come to a deal.

Farm Aid, an annual festival organized by Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp, has held events in different cities for the last 40 years, raising more than $85 million. But the financial impacts of moving or canceling the event scheduled for Sept. 20 at the Huntington Bank Stadium "could be devastating," organizers said.

They added that workers who were scheduled to begin building the concert stage on Friday will "not cross a picket line."

Food service, custodial and maintenance employees working for the university system have been on strike since Monday.

"We want nothing more than to hold this event as planned," Farm Aid said in a statement. "Today, the University's Teamsters employees are on strike because of the University's inability to come back to the table to resolve this contract dispute justly. We are deeply concerned that this jeopardizes our ability to hold Farm Aid 40 as planned but primarily puts these workers in a place of hardship as they labor to provide basic needs for their families."

In a statement, the university said it "is and will remain highly supportive of farmers. The University of Minnesota values the mission and aim of the Farm Aid festival and has gone above and beyond to partner with the organizers to create an exceptional experience for attendees and artists."

"The decision about whether the event moves forward is theirs, it is not a University of Minnesota decision," the statement goes on to say.

Members of Teamsters Local 320 are asking for a wage increase that "meets or exceeds" 3.5%, which officials said has been provided to other bargaining units, including graduate students. On Friday, 82% of the 1,400 workers rejected the university's latest offer.

The university has called the strikes "disappointing" and assured its system is "prepared to continue vital services to meet the needs of our students, faculty, staff and community." University officials say they're at the bargaining table and are "waiting for Teamsters Local 320 to join us."

Farm Aid said it is looking at other options for hosting the event, but it is "not an easy task to pivot at this point."

"We urge the University of Minnesota to settle this contract quickly so that Farm Aid 40 can proceed as intended — to celebrate four decades of farmers, music, and solidarity. The world is watching, and together we can make sure this anniversary is remembered for unity, not division," organizers said.