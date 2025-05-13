Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Farm Aid comes to Minneapolis in September, with Willie Nelson, Neil Young performing

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Thousands of acres burn in Minnesota wildfires, and more headlines
Thousands of acres burn in Minnesota wildfires, and more headlines 05:02

Farm Aid — an annual festival organized by Willie Nelson, Neil Young and John Mellencamp to raise money for family farmers — will come to Minnesota for the first time this fall.

The 40th anniversary show will be held at the University of Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 20. 

Nelson, Young and Mellencamp will perform for a "full day of music, family farmers, homegrown food and agricultural experience," along with other artists listed below:

  • Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds)
  • Margo Price
  • Billy Strings
  • Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats
  • Trampled by Turtles
  • Waxahatchee
  • Eric Burton of Black Pumas
  • Jesse Welles
  • Madeline Edwards

According to the Farm Aid organization, Nelson was inspired after he heard Bob Dylan comment on stage during Live Aid about the difficulties facing American farmers. Six weeks later, the first Farm Aid was held in Champaign, Illinois. Since then the organization has raised more than $85 million and featured 500 artists.

Willie Nelson Performs At Farm Aid
View, over the crowd, of American Country musician Willie Nelson performs onstage at the debut Farm Aid benefit festival, Champaign, Illinois, September 22, 1985. Getty Images

"Family farmers are the heart of this country, and we depend on each other for good food and strong communities," said Nelson.

Nelson said for the last 40 years, the benefit concert has been helping farmers "stay on their land even when corporate power, bad policies and broken promises make it harder to keep going."

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m., and range from $101 to $390. A limited number of presale tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. They'll be available at farmaid40.org. 

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.