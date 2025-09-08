University of Minnesota food service, custodial and maintenance workers begin rolling strike

Food service, custodial and maintenance workers working for the University of Minnesota system have started a rolling strike, the union that represents the employees said Monday night.

According to a news release, Teamsters Local 320 said it started "a successive rolling strike" at the Crookston and Morris campuses at 10 p.m.

A strike is set to begin on Tuesday at 4 a.m. at the campuses in Duluth, Grand Rapids, Waseca and Austin, the union said, and workers at the Twin Cities campuses will begin their strike in the afternoon.

The union said 1,400 workers they represent are asking for a wage increase that "meets or exceeds" 3.5%, which officials said has been provided to other bargaining units, including graduate students. A release sent Friday said workers are also asking to keep their contract end date in line with other campus unions and "maintenance of the tentative agreements reached in mediation."

Teamsters 320 said 82% of the workers rejected the University's last offer on Friday.

The university said the following on its website on Monday: "It is our understanding that Teamsters-represented employees will begin to strike within the next 24 hours. While this is disappointing, please be assured that the University is prepared to continue vital services to meet the needs of our students, faculty, staff and community. Some delays or minor disruptions may occur. We appreciate your patience."

According to the school, the latest offer included a 3% wage increase, a guaranteed, yearly $500 lump sum payment for most workers, and some would also benefit from a 1% market adjustment depending on their shift, current wage and job code.

"Since most other employee groups do not receive such compounding adjustments, the Teamsters' demands are unrealistic in today's financial landscape," the university said.

School officials added that they "remains open" to continued discussions with union members through mediation, and hope a resolution can be reached.