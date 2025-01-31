The Weeknd making Minneapolis tour stop at U.S. Bank Stadium

Short staffing may have played role in D.C. plane crash, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Pop superstar The Weeknd is set to play U.S. Bank Stadium this summer.

The Starboy himself will bring his After Hours Til Dawn 2025 tour to the Minneapolis venue on June 14. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 7 at 10 a.m.

Playboi Carti will open for The Weeknd.

The tour will launch May 9 at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix and wrap up Sept. 3 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

The Weeknd was set to play Xcel Energy in 2022, but ended up canceling the show and delaying his tour, saying he wanted to do something "bigger and special" that would require stadiums.

The Weeknd's latest album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," was released on Friday following singles "Timeless" and "São Paulo." A film of the same name inspired by the album is set to release in May.

In addition to being a multiplatinum recording artists with 118 million monthly listeners on Spotify, The Weeknd starred on HBO's "The Idol" and had a minor role in 2019's "Uncut Gems."