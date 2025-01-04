Fans, local businesses get ready for Sunday's NFC North Championship game

MINNEAPOLIS — While the Vikings face the Lions in Detroit on Sunday, fans and businesses are already preparing for gameday.

It's a big game that takes big planning.

"We're gonna be super busy" said chefs at Tiffany Sports Lounge in St. Paul. "We're getting lots of calls for reservations and stuff, so it's a lot of fun", server Harrison Williams added.

The Corner Bar near U.S. Bank Stadium says they're preparing for a huge crowd.

"We are rolling with a full home game Vikings staff cause we anticipate being very busy" said owner Bill Murray.

Even though the game's in Detroit, Murray says it's by far the biggest regular season game he's seen since opening the bar 22-years ago.

With a game this big, some are taking the party planning into their own hands.

"My parents are throwing a huge party. We're SKOL'lin all the way!" said Allie Kopp, who lives in Champlin.

Confidence is high at 14-2.

"I think we've got a pretty good shot. Detroit has a lot of injuries" said Vikings fan Jeremy Koopmeiners.

But the Lions have a record to match and respect from fans we spoke to.

"You hear a lot of people are nervous now for this game" said Williams.

As for a prediction for tomorrows score. One fan guessed 30 - 27 with the Vikings winning, another guessed they'll win at 34 - 28.

"SKOL Vikings!" Murray added.