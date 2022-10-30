Blaine family gives back through creative haunted trail

BLAINE, Minn. -- If you're looking for frightening family fun this Halloween, consider heading to Blaine where the Frahm family has put together a haunted trail.

Walking through the 1000-foot trail isn't for the faint of heart.

"I started when I was about five with my dad back in my hometown of Mora. I don't remember trick or treating, this is what we did. We had people come to us and we scared them, it was just fun," Jeff Frahm said.

Jeff now lives in Blaine with his wife and four kids where they've carried on the tradition. Most of the creepy creations are handmade, recycled or donated. The trail has a kid-friendly option too.

For those looking for a scare, visitors can go through a spider tent, butcher shed, haunted maze, clown area and cemetery.

"You don't have to do all of it, you can go around things if you want, go multiple times, just a good time," Frahm said.

The family tradition also comes with a mission. Although admission is free, the family is collecting non-perishable food to donate to Hope Church's food shelf.

"It's a really good way and easy way to get people to help out," Jeff's son Caden said.

Caden is among the volunteers tasked to scare people along the trail.

"As a kid, I was terrified of haunted houses so being able to be on the scaring part is really nice," Caden said.

They also get some help from the local fire department where Jeff is a Captain.

"A lot of the guys in the fire department, their families, wives, kids, they will come and help scare," he said.

The Frahm family haunted trail is open on Halloween from 5-9 p.m.

It's located at 1749 118th Avenue Northeast in Blaine.