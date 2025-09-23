Fall colors slightly delayed in Twin Cities due to recent streak of warm weather

We're officially into the start of fall and that means leaves are changing.

But for leaf peepers out and about across the Twin Cities metro, there is a lot more green than red to see right now.

"If we walk around the area, kind of where we come from, you can just see what's different about each leaf as you're walking through. And it'll be different three and four days from now. You can see it change one section at a time. It's quite amazing," David said.

Many are still waiting for those beautiful fall colors to come through.

"I think it's a little slower here this year, but the trees are still beautiful and they turn daily — we see things turn," Aby said.

Cool nights help trap sugars in the leaves, which helps to get those vibrant reds. The metro is in a bit of a warm streak right now, so that may delay the color change.

As long as the metro doesn't get a deep freeze, then it'll be more likely to see a slow transition into fall.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' Fall Color Map shows leaves are 50% changed or less across the state as of Tuesday.