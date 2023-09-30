Fall activities during abnormally hot, humid weather

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- When you think of fall, pumpkins, corn mazes and apple picking probably come to mind.

It's often not accompanied by oppressive heat.

Just when you thought the dog days of summer were behind us, comes a day like Saturday, at Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze.

"It's very weird," said Almena Baskett.

"You can just feel the heavy air, for no reason you're sweating," said Bert Bouwman, Owner and Operator of Twin Cities Maze.

It's a rare, late September day, with July-like temperatures.

Festival-goers took refuge in shaded areas.

"It's a little cooler under the shade," said Kathie Bauman.

And shaded corn pits.

"It feels good in the shade," said Jenny Kimball.

Visitors chilled, or tried, at least, with cool drinks like lemonade.

"It's different, but yeah it's fun," said Bauman.

"It doesn't feel like a fall event," said Jenny Thate.

Some wished the weather matched the festivities.

"I do wish it felt like fall. I really want sweaters and hoodies and hot cocoa and hot cider, but it's not happening today," said Thate. "The corn maze is always a hit with us, but it's kind of hot in there."

"We're ready for the cooler weather," said Kimball.

Those at the festivities Saturday are well aware of what season comes next.

"Enjoy the day, we're going to have snow before we know it," said Thate.