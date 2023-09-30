Watch CBS News

Minnesotans enjoy fall activities in summer heat

When you think of fall, pumpkins, corn mazes and apple picking probably come to mind. It's often not accompanied by oppressive heat, like today. Jason Rantala spoke with those out enjoying fall activities in the scorching summer-like heat.
