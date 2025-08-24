Falcon Heights residents uncertain over new Minnesota State Fair parking program

How Falcon Heights residents are reacting over new Minnesota State Fair parking program

How Falcon Heights residents are reacting over new Minnesota State Fair parking program

How Falcon Heights residents are reacting over new Minnesota State Fair parking program

By WCCO reporter Ashley Grams

A new pay to park program is underway in Falcon Heights, Minnesota, just blocks away from the Minnesota State Fair.

Back in May, the city of Falcon Heights approved a plan to require drivers to pay to park on streets east of Snelling Avenue.

The measure assigns approximately 1,000 Falcon Heights parking spots near the fairground as parking zones. The program will charge a flat fee of $25 per day for vehicles to park between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the 12 days of the Minnesota State Fair.

So far, reviews from residents WCCO spoke with are mixed.

"People seem willing to pay to park here and it's great for us because now we have a permit," explained Dan Grewe, a 20-year resident of the area. "I can always get a spot for myself and in past years, I had a difficult time finding any parking as a homeowner."

Grewe called it a win-win and believes this program will establish a safe environment for both drivers and residents. He feels the cost will not be 'too burdensome' for fairgoers, though neighbor Lisa Lampi disagrees.

"I think public streets should be free for the public to park on," said Lampi, who has lived in Falcon Heights for a few decades.

Lampi and a few others have posted signs in their yards stating their opposition to the program.

"One of my cousins, that's actually the difference between her coming [to the fair] and not so she's not coming this year," Lampi said of the cost. "If you're a family with young kids that might mean the difference of the kids being able to ride a ride or have a special treat."

Parking ambassadors roam the area to help drivers. They're also looking for cars that are not in compliance. St. Anthony Police are tasked with ticketing those parking illegally. During the fair, fines double and can cost $100 dollars.

Neighbor Chris Moody says he's still weighing the pros and cons. One of his concerns is the cost, including those fines.

"Obviously, people still have to walk from here and it's a little bit of a ways so I think maybe closer to 15 bucks," Moody said. "That might be fairer."

The city estimates parking fees could bring in more than $100,000, which would cover expenses and says remaining revenue would be invested into roads and infrastructure.

"There will be, of course, some expenses but anything extra will go into the general fund to help with construction projects going forward," explained City Council member Paula Mielke.

Miekle admits there may be challenges during this period and there's a chances to make improvements going forward.