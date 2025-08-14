Minnesota State Fair travel tips: Roads, parking and transit options

With the Minnesota State Fair just a week away, organizers are urging visitors to plan ahead for traffic, parking and travel options.

"There are plenty of different ways to get to the State Fair, and we encourage everyone to take a look at them and plan out their route in advance," said Minnesota State Fair spokesperson Maria Hayden.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to pause construction on Interstate 94, with all lanes expected to reopen to traffic during the fair.

"We don't anticipate any detours on our routes around the State Fair. We also have an avoiding construction page on our website, which has all the information on the 511 road construction updates, so if people are interested and looking at their route to the fair, they can check that out," Hayden said.

On-site parking is expected to fill up quickly. New this year, parking on city streets in Falcon Heights will cost $25 per day.

For those hoping to avoid the rush, express buses will pick up and drop off from more than 10 locations around the metro.

Map of Minnesota State Fair express bus locations around the Twin Cities metro Minnesota State Fair

The fair also offers free park-and-ride lots within the cities.

"We have more than 30 a short distance from the fairgrounds and you can park and ride completely for free," Hayden said. "Park and ride lots will fill up at different speeds depending on the day. However, we do have a page on our website for parking updates that people can monitor to see which lots still have availability and then they will reopen throughout the day as space becomes available."

Bikes and scooters are also welcome, with three designated corrals for riders.

For more information on how to get to the State Fair, click here.