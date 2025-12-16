M Health Fairview, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement to keep 100K patients in network

UnitedHealthcare on Tuesday announced it reached a deal with M Health Fairview to keep more than 100,000 patients in network.

The Minnesota-based health insurance provider says it reached a multi-year agreement "in principle" with Fairview and the two are working to finalize the terms of their new contract.

UnitedHealthcare previously said that Fairview demanded a more than 23% price increase for its commercial plans. The increase would have made it "significantly more expensive than any health system in the Twin Cities," according to a spokesperson for UnitedHealthcare, and would cost consumers and employers $121 million more.

Fairview countered, saying that the increase would be stretched over three years and argued increases to rates over the past several years have been inadequate with costs driven by inflation, workforce shortages and the pandemic.

Neither Fairview nor UnitedHealthcare shared any details regarding the new agreement.

UnitedHealthcare and Fairview ended another contract dispute centered on Medicare plans last month. UnitedHealthcare says those on Medicare Advantage plans will still have access to Fairview in network.